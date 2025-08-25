The Untangling

July 2025

The Windup | Issue 06
Monthly newsletter featuring book reviews, creative writing updates, and personal reflections. Includes reviews of Shred Sisters, A Million Junes, and…
  
Tiffany Chu
6
Crumbling Stone, Passing Clouds
Poetic short story about a devastating relationship built on lies. Sometimes we choose the poison because it tastes sweet.
  
Tiffany Chu
10
Roots and Wings
A Taiwanese American woman explores identity, belonging, and home across two cultures, finding wholeness in contradiction rather than perfection.
  
Tiffany Chu
7
💬 Town Square | How do we navigate changes in our thinking without losing our sense of self?
When personal identity is strongly tied to core beliefs (not always religious), how do we navigate changes in our thinking without losing our sense of…
  
Tiffany Chu
8
My mother's worn Bible
What happens when the Bible becomes a source of pain? A vulnerable essay on reconstructing faith after deconstruction—with surprising hope.
  
Tiffany Chu
16

June 2025

