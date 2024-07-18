The Untangling

The Untangling

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JRR Jokien's avatar
JRR Jokien
Jul 18, 2024

So excited for this! Thanks for the shout-out, by the way.

We need more Tolkien writers of intelligence on this Substack... email... blog... thing.

Which rules me out 😅

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tiffany Chu
Emily Levin's avatar
Emily Levin
Jul 18, 2024

True story- my husband read this aloud to me while we were dating, and we were long distance. I love it for that, and you for doing this! I am sorry I missed Frannie and Zooey, another formative book for me! I am neck deep in a new job so I may have to putter on my own, but I will follow your journey!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tiffany Chu and others
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tiffany Chu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture