The Untangling

Jeannie Ewing
1d

Tiffany,

You wrote so much of what I've been thinking and talking about with others, too. Thank you! I cannot tell you how refreshing it is to know there are other people who see what's happening as a form of dehumanization and demonization.

Yet, as you wrote about Charlie Kirk, we are all human. When people say I am impatient, they are right. When others say I am kind, they are also right. Sometimes I am at my best, sometimes my worst. That's true for all of us. It's shocking to me, although it shouldn't be, that we have strayed so far from being able to see people as complex and multifaceted--not simply a martyr or a demon. I mean, really? Is any of us a saint or a devil? We are composites of both! That's what it means to be human.

And to disagree with Charlie Kirk WHILE ALSO mourning his death is another example of holding a paradox in our hands. Both can be true. Both are true. We don't have to hate him. We don't have to idolize him, either. He was one of us, and he belongs to us, because we belong to each other (to quote Gregory Boyle).

Your pointers are also helpful, and it reminds me that I really hope I can see you in person someday!

Stanley Fritz
1d

Its been troubling to watch how a tool that was supposed to open us up to each other has so effectively led us to flattening one another instead. I really appreciate this take!

