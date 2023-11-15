“You are an idealist,” my ex used to tell me, as though such a word could fling shame. And it did. “I’m a realist. We’re too different.”



For years I rejected that word as a description of myself. I rejected everything about myself that could have possibly been a reason for him to reject me. Which, as it turned out, felt like everything. I shed my skin and tried to mold myself into something completely opposite of what I was.



He said I was an idealist. He made me cynical.



He said I was too open. I hid away.



He said I was too emotional. I shut off my feelings.