The Windup | Issue 07
August 2025
Dear Inklings,
It’s the start of school madness! Send help; I’m dying.
For Patrons
A voice shriveled in my throat - From fairy tale curses to religious trauma: how purity culture teaches women to endure in silence and the long journey toward finding a voice.
Town Square | How do you decide what to share publicly and what to keep private online?
Fiction
Beyond the Sea - A haunting flash fiction about Lumi and her lover’s final morning together before he answers the sea’s call to an ivory tower across the water.
(* indicates a reread/rewatch)
📖 All the Tomorrows After (Joanne Yi, 2025). My most anticipated book release of this year is finally out! Now you can get your copy at stores everywhere. This book will make you cry. I’ve witnessed it firsthand when I gave my best friend my copy and watched her weep over it as she read it in one sitting. It’s about grief, growing up, connecting, reconnecting, family, love, and it will hurt you in all the best ways.
📖 A Far Better Thing (H.G. Parry, 2025). They got me with the “Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell meets A Tale of Two Cities” description, and I’m not even ashamed to admit it. No, this is no Susanna Clarke, but I did enjoy this retelling of A Tale of Two Cities (a practically perfect book) with fairies.
📖 Puppy Brain (, 2024). I had to mention this one. We are deep in puppy training mode right now, and this book is once again saving my life. Even before getting another puppy (because why not add more madness into our already crazy lives?), Kerry’s informational and well-researched videos and articles have been instrumental in how I trained Kobi even though he wasn’t a puppy anymore at the time. This book is wonderful for teaching humans how to see the world from a dog’s perspective, to remember what a privilege it is to bring them into our worlds, and how much they have to learn in order to cohabitate with us. It’s quite beautiful.
💻 How to Remember Everything You Read (Lady of the Library, 2025). I’ve been enjoying Cinzia’s Youtube channel a lot for her philosophical discussions and book analysations. In this video, she gives some tips for remembering what you read, some of which reminds me of the advice in How to Read a Book by Mortimer J. Adler and Charles Van Doren (highly recommend). But basically, follow’s example: read slowly, take time to digest what you read, take notes.
💻 The Hatred of Negative Reviews (Reads with Rachel, 2025). I thought this was an interesting take on what place negative reviews have on the reader-scape. I once agreed with Rachel that all reviews are valid, and that if someone refuses to review something negatively, their other reviews are less trustworthy. However, I’ve since changed my stance on this. First of all, I no longer think starred reviews are worth much, if anything. They’re a poor representation of how “good” a book is. Second of all, I think reviewing a book negatively without understanding the book makes the review invalid. I also think reviewing books purely as a reader is very different than reviewing books as an author. Ah, I guess I’ve given myself an essay to write, because I do have a lot of thoughts on this. Let’s discuss this. What do you think?
📺 Hallow Road (Babak Anvari, 2025). For a movie that primarily takes place between three people (one of whom is only a voice on the phone) in a car, this psychological thriller has a lot to say. I found it disturbing (not for the reasons you’d expect from a thriller) and thought-provoking. It made me think about what it means to be a parent—where the line is between protecting our children, controlling them, and letting them grow into responsible adults whose choices we respect. As a recovering control freak who admittedly needs to chill out, this film was a sobering reminder to me of the grave consequences of not being able to let go.
🎧 Sci-fi, fantasy, and a sense of possibility (What Should I Read Next Podcast, 2025). I like this podcast and have been listening to it for years, even though my TBR does not. I enjoyed this episode as someone who likes fantasy.. Well, I say that loosely, because I don’t really like genre fantasy. It’s hard to explain. But anyways, I agree with what Holly says in this interview about why the fantasy genre seems static and lacking in the feeling of wonder/discovery these days. That’s why she’s been shifting to reading more sci-fi, which is not a genre I’ve read a lot of. The only sci-fi I really know is Brandon Sanderson and Dune (I did try to read Dune and didn’t like it). The conversation was insightful to listen to as an author; it made me feel better about not caring for well-treaded tropes. And also being courageous as a reader, since I’ve been branching out from the familiar the past few years. And sometimes I think to myself, “This is why I hate trying new things” lol, but sometimes it’s really worth it.