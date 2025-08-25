Hello, I’m Tiffany, your resident town hermit. Welcome to my fellowship—a haven where you’re free to talk about taboo subjects you can’t anywhere else. Learn more about The Untangling here, or subscribe to never miss a post.

Dear Inklings,

It’s the start of school madness! Send help; I’m dying.

For those new here, this is The Windup, a monthly newsletter which includes:

📖 All the Tomorrows After (Joanne Yi, 2025). My most anticipated book release of this year is finally out! Now you can get your copy at stores everywhere. This book will make you cry. I’ve witnessed it firsthand when I gave my best friend my copy and watched her weep over it as she read it in one sitting. It’s about grief, growing up, connecting, reconnecting, family, love, and it will hurt you in all the best ways.

📖 A Far Better Thing (H.G. Parry, 2025). They got me with the “Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell meets A Tale of Two Cities” description, and I’m not even ashamed to admit it. No, this is no Susanna Clarke, but I did enjoy this retelling of A Tale of Two Cities (a practically perfect book) with fairies.

📖 Puppy Brain ( Kerry Nichols , 2024). I had to mention this one. We are deep in puppy training mode right now, and this book is once again saving my life. Even before getting another puppy (because why not add more madness into our already crazy lives?), Kerry’s informational and well-researched videos and articles have been instrumental in how I trained Kobi even though he wasn’t a puppy anymore at the time. This book is wonderful for teaching humans how to see the world from a dog’s perspective, to remember what a privilege it is to bring them into our worlds, and how much they have to learn in order to cohabitate with us. It’s quite beautiful.

💻 How to Remember Everything You Read (Lady of the Library, 2025). I’ve been enjoying Cinzia’s Youtube channel a lot for her philosophical discussions and book analysations. In this video, she gives some tips for remembering what you read, some of which reminds me of the advice in How to Read a Book by Mortimer J. Adler and Charles Van Doren (highly recommend). But basically, follow Simon Haisell ’s example: read slowly, take time to digest what you read, take notes.

💻 The Hatred of Negative Reviews (Reads with Rachel, 2025). I thought this was an interesting take on what place negative reviews have on the reader-scape. I once agreed with Rachel that all reviews are valid, and that if someone refuses to review something negatively, their other reviews are less trustworthy. However, I’ve since changed my stance on this. First of all, I no longer think starred reviews are worth much, if anything. They’re a poor representation of how “good” a book is. Second of all, I think reviewing a book negatively without understanding the book makes the review invalid. I also think reviewing books purely as a reader is very different than reviewing books as an author. Ah, I guess I’ve given myself an essay to write, because I do have a lot of thoughts on this. Let’s discuss this. What do you think?

📺 Hallow Road (Babak Anvari, 2025). For a movie that primarily takes place between three people (one of whom is only a voice on the phone) in a car, this psychological thriller has a lot to say. I found it disturbing (not for the reasons you’d expect from a thriller) and thought-provoking. It made me think about what it means to be a parent—where the line is between protecting our children, controlling them, and letting them grow into responsible adults whose choices we respect. As a recovering control freak who admittedly needs to chill out, this film was a sobering reminder to me of the grave consequences of not being able to let go.