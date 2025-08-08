Hello and welcome to the Fiction Section of The Untangling. Just like in my main publication, these stories centre on themes of identity and what it means to be human. Main genres are literary and slipstream fiction written with a lyrical and poetic writing style.

Wrong section? Manage your subscription

I have to tell you—these are the words she will whisper to his memory every dawn after. But that morning with her ear against his chest, she asks only, “Do you hear the sea?” Far from the shore, she can hear nothing but the pounding of his heart.

His smile fades. “I feel its song pulsing through my body like a second heartbeat. I do not know the words, but day by day it calls me closer.”

She presses her fingertips to the pulse in his neck, feeling his heart beat in alternating rhythm to hers. He, with his pale hands, has cracked her open the way she cracks the eggs over the white bowl in the mornings, silky gold pooling like rays of sun that bathe the forest floor in afternoon light.

He had come on wings of a thousand unanswered, unspoken prayers.

He buries his face in her hair, and she breathes in the scent of him, as familiar as the threadbare blanket she had slept with since she was a babe—pure vanilla from baking too much and moss from lying on the forest floor. “Don’t go.” Her voice is a low groan, torn from her throat. The sound stumbles over the words as she forces them through, cracking. “Please, please don’t go.”

He pulls back, but his fingers remain intertwined in hers. “Lumi, have you ever seen that ivory tower on the island?”

“No, the villagers say it’s just ruins, isn’t it?”

The single dimple in his cheek as he smiles. “That’s what they see, but it’s not what it is. When the sun filters through the mist as it passes over the mountain, the peak of that tower shines like light broken into many colors. They swirl about the spire and cast shadow across the endless shades of green of the island. Spiraling steps lead up to the top, and there, like a house of many rooms, one for each of us who found no home across the sea.”

His thumb traces circles on the back of her hand. She feels his touch flow through each vein, feels it like lightning must, in every nerve of her body.

“And me?”

For others, he is only a stop on the way to more interesting destinations. For her, he is the destination.

“It’s not time for you yet. But I will wait for you there. I will always wait for you.”

She pushes herself up, and their eyes meet. Hers search his for the answer to the question she dared not ask. The burst of purple that rings his irises, a small thing no one else notices but her. She sees the barest trace of doubt flit across his expression—hope, perhaps, that she might still be enough reason to make him stay—before he brushes a stray hair from her face. And the moment passes.

Once, they might have been a home for each other. Before circumstances crushed the dreams they built together. And before she gave in to expectations she should have fought against, leaving him to face the outside beasts alone until they broke him.

“It’s not your fault, Lumi.”

Stay.

He does not.

Thank you for reading! If you enjoyed this, check out my upcoming short story collection here, and give a tip to show appreciation.

About Me: I’m Tiffany, a literary fiction, fantasy, and memoir author. My writing has been published by The Cultivation Project and Renewal Missions. I’ve been writing this publication, The Untangling, since 2023, which is a Substack bestseller. Order my books here.