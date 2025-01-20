The Untangling

Matthew Long's avatar
Matthew Long
Jan 20

Many thanks for the opportunity to share with your readers Tiffany.

Jeannie Ewing's avatar
Jeannie Ewing
Jan 20

Matthew, this struck me about what you wrote today: "As an introvert, the currency of my relationships shifted from shared activities to shared understanding." I, too, am an introvert. I, too, value the depth of connections over the quantity of friends. I think that's why I appreciate those I've met on Substack who share that need, or value what I do, I guess. Like Tiffany. Like Imola, whose comment I see below.

I appreciate that you wrote about the positive attributes of introversion, because society at large does not. Most of us have been told to be friendlier, to speak to more people, stop being so shy or sensitive. At least, that's been my experience and the experience I've heard from other introverts who are also highly sensitive. It's important to shed light on what we bring to relationships, which you did so well here. Thank you!

