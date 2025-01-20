Matthew with his family in Rome, summer 2024

When Tiffany invited me to write an essay for Notes from the Town Hermit, I asked if she wanted me to focus on a specific topic. She said she trusted me to write whatever I wanted. Although Tiffany and I have never met in person, we started writing our publications around the same time and supported one another on that journey. We are profoundly introverted individuals who built a friendship based on mutual respect and trust which made writing about today’s topic easy for me. I hope you enjoy it.

In a world that often celebrates extroverted qualities like sociability and outward confidence, friendships for introverts can be deeply significant yet underappreciated. For introverts, friendships aren’t about the quantity of connections but the quality and depth. Literature offers a lens into these powerful relationships, illustrating how they provide comfort, personal growth, and a profound sense of belonging.

Introverts may only seek a few relationships, but they invest deeply in the ones they have.

Introverts often derive greater satisfaction and meaning from fewer but more profound relationships. While surface-level acquaintances can provide a sense of social activity, they rarely fulfill the introvert’s need for meaningful connection. This emphasis on depth reflects an introvert’s tendency to value quality over quantity—a principle that brings security, mutual understanding, and often profound loyalty to their friendships.

For introverts, a deep friendship is often a sanctuary where they can be authentic without social facades or the pressure to entertain. Small talk and surface-level interactions can feel exhausting and even unfulfilling because they lack the emotional resonance and intellectual stimulation introverts crave. In a deep friendship, introverts can experience genuine connection, feeling understood and valued for who they are rather than for a superficial social persona.

Deep friendships allow introverts the opportunity to explore and share their inner lives—their thoughts, dreams, struggles, and fears—with someone who values these aspects of them. This connection supports the introvert's personal growth and gives them a sense of stability and trust that lighter friendships often lack.

Friendship has always been a paradox for me—a yearning for connection tempered by a deep wariness of vulnerability. As a child, I was the quintessential extrovert, bounding into social settings with the kind of boundless energy and openness only youth can muster. But life has a way of reshaping us, sometimes in ways we’d never choose for ourselves. A traumatic experience in my teenage years silenced that extroverted child, leaving in their place someone far more introspective, cautious, and introverted.

For years, I equated this shift with loss. I mourned the outgoing person I once was, feeling as though the vibrancy of my connections had dimmed to a muted gray. But as time passed, I began to see this change not as a diminishment but as a transformation. Where I once sought the buzz of quantity—the more friends, the better—I found myself drawn to the quiet depth of quality. Friendship became less about being surrounded and more about being seen.

As an introvert, the currency of my relationships shifted from shared activities to shared understanding. I no longer craved a crowded room but cherished the singular presence of someone who knew me. This shift was challenging. In a world that often equates social capital with gregariousness and popularity, being selective about relationships can feel isolating, even countercultural. Yet, in choosing depth over breadth, I’ve discovered the profound power of friendship—not as a numbers game, but as a lifeline.

Quality friendships hold a mirror to our truest selves. They remind us who we are when the world's noise fades away. For someone who has experienced trauma, these connections can be especially vital. They provide a space of safety where vulnerability is met not with judgment or pity but with compassion and understanding. In my darkest moments, the presence of a few steadfast friends has reminded me that I am not alone and that my story, no matter how fractured, is worth sharing.

This is why, for introverts especially, friendship is less about collecting people and more about curating a small, meaningful circle. It’s about finding those who accept our silences and embrace them. It’s about creating relationships where the quality of connection far outweighs the frequency of contact. These friendships are not just a source of comfort but a wellspring of strength—an anchor in the stormy seas of life.

Reflecting on these truths, I remember an earlier essay, In the Heart of the Void. In it, I explored themes of isolation and the search for meaning in the spaces between connections. The insights from that piece have shaped my understanding of friendship: that even in solitude, we are not truly alone and that the bridges we build with others can light the darkest voids.

Friendship, at its best, is an act of mutual courage. It requires us to show up as we are, scars and all, and to hold space for someone else to do the same. For introverts and anyone who has walked through the valley of trauma, this kind of connection is not just a luxury—it’s a necessity. It reminds us that while the world can be harsh, there is still kindness. And in that kindness, hope.

One of my great passions is discovering the intimate connections between life and literature. The theme of friendship is foundational throughout many of the greatest stories in our literary canon. Take, for example, the friendship between Frodo and Sam in J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings. Though Frodo is an introspective and private character, he finds in Sam, a steadfast friend who understands his need for solitude while providing strength in times of trial. This relationship highlights that, for introverts, proper friendship is a safe space where they are accepted as they are, offering quiet but unwavering support. Beyond their companionship, Frodo and Sam’s friendship becomes a testament to loyalty and mutual support in the face of adversity. Their friendship isn't simply situational but profoundly built on sacrifice, loyalty, and a shared purpose. Sam understands Frodo’s inner burden without explicit explanations, and his unwavering support is crucial to Frodo’s endurance. This dynamic reveals that, for introverts, having a friend who “just gets it” can be profoundly empowering and comforting.

George and Lennie in Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men are another example. Though Lennie’s character is more overtly dependent on George, their relationship is of rare depth and mutual care. George provides stability, companionship, and protection, while Lennie offers unconditional trust and loyalty. Their relationship transcends mere companionship, as they share an understanding beyond words—both feel isolated and seek refuge in each other’s presence. For introverts, a friendship that provides this depth of understanding can offer a sense of belonging that mere acquaintances could never fulfill.

Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility introduces us to Elinor Dashwood and Colonel Brandon. Elinor and Colonel Brandon are introverts who value reflection and subtlety, unlike their more expressive counterparts. Their friendship is one of empathy and unspoken understanding, neither pressuring the other to be anything they’re not. Brandon respects Elinor’s reserved nature and connects deeply over shared values and experiences. Austen uses their relationship to illustrate how quiet companionship can be affirming, especially for introverts, who may feel alienated by more exuberant personalities.

Ishmael’s unlikely friendship with Queequeg in Melville’s Moby Dick shows how crossing cultural and personal boundaries can lead to a bond of immense depth. Although Ishmael is a reflective and observant character who initially keeps to himself, he finds a friend who shares his sense of adventure and openness to life in Queequeg. Their friendship is built on mutual respect and shared experiences, making Ishmael’s journey bearable and enriching. This friendship is invaluable for introverts, providing stability and a shared perspective.

In life and literature, friendship is a lifeline, particularly for introverts who find solace and strength in quiet, meaningful connections. My journey from extroverted ease to introverted introspection taught me that friendships, like the ones I cherish, offer a sanctuary where vulnerability is met with understanding and where solitude is not loneliness but shared silence.

The literary friendships of Frodo and Sam, George and Lennie, Elinor and Colonel Brandon, and even Ishmael and Queequeg mirror this truth, illustrating that friendship is not about the clamor of constant companionship but the quiet resonance of mutual respect and trust. These relationships show us that the most profound connections are forged in the spaces where we are most ourselves—spaces of safety, empathy, and authenticity.

For introverts, as for me, friendships are not merely relationships but transformative experiences. They teach us to embrace our true selves, to find courage in vulnerability, and to discover that even in our quietest moments, we are never truly alone. In life, as in the stories we hold dear, the quiet power of connection carries us through.

Dear Inklings,

I’m excited to introduce

and

and

this year, for anyone interested.

The IliadThe Odyssey

Matthew grew up on a farm in rural Missouri, with a brief interlude on a horse ranch in southeastern Colorado where he learned to ride before he could even bike. These days, he calls rural western Tennessee home—the last stop of his Navy career, where he settled with his wife of 22 years and their two children, David and Anamaria.

A man of simple pleasures, Matthew finds meaning in life’s daily rhythms: savouring his morning coffee, listening to jazz, walking his dog, and playing board games with his family. Writing has been a constant companion throughout his journey, inspired by his grandmother, a journalist and author. Though he experimented with journals and blogs in the early 2000s, it wasn't until discovering Substack that he found his true writing home.

