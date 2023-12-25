Hello and welcome to Notes from the Town Hermit. My name is Tiffany, and I write personal essays crafted to give you a unique perspective connecting obscure ideas to real life.

Subscribe for free to enjoy occasional posts. Or, join our growing Fellowship of kindred spirits looking to delve deeper into our universal human experiences and unlock all my content.

Dear Inklings,

Christmas is not always a joyous time for everyone, particularly for those of us who are grieving.

I write this letter for you.

Below the paywall, I reflect on the way holidays make feelings of grief more acute, and how my family honours those we’ve lost in this time when others seem focused on celebrating.